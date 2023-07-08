From John Adams, Minna

Niger State House of Assembly has summoned the state Commissioner of Police, Ayodele Ogundele to appear before it on Monday, to brief the lawmakers on Tuesday’s robbery attack on the palace of Emir of Minna and the general security situation within Minna and its environs.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkin said this at the palace of the Emir on Friday when he led other members of the 10th Assembly on a sympathy visit to the Emir over the robbery attack.

The Speaker who described the attack as unfortunate and unacceptable, expressed regret over the return of robbery incident in Minna, the state capital despite the efforts of the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago in ensuring that the city enjoys relative peace within the shortest time after his inauguration.

According to the Speaker, “if a respected and secured place like the Emir’s Palace could come under attack without challenge, then all of us are not saved. This is unfortunate and unacceptable. We urge the security agents to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.

In his response, the Emir, Dr Umar Farouk Bahago thanked the lawmakers for the sympathy visit and expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost in the attack.

The Emir expressed concern over the security situation in the state, especially the robbery activities within Minna, the state capital and urged the government and the security agents not to relent until the situation is brought under control.

The Emir’s palace was invaded about 4,30pm on Tuesday by heavily armed gunmen. They attacked the cashier of the palace who was returning from a commercial bank with the money meant for the salaries of the palace staff.

Two palace guards were shot by the gunmen before forcefully collecting and making away with the money.

The police said no arrest has been made.