From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Association of Tankfarm Oil and Gas Marketers of Nigeria (ATOGMAN) has dissolved its anti-bunkering task force in the South-South and South East regions and inaugurated a new one, according to a statement by Chief Lawrence Kanu, the leader of ATOGMAN.

Kanu urged the new committee members to be diligent, proactive, and above board in carrying out their duties, warning that any officer caught conniving with oil bunkerers would be severely dealt with.

He also expressed gratitude to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their support in the fight against economic sabotage.