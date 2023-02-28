From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto
The Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has garnered majority votes in the presidential election held in Sokoto State.
Returning officer for the election, Professor Kabiru Bala declared that PDP candidate polled 288,679 votes to defeat Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress who polled
285,444 votes.
He said the Labour Party’s candidate Peter Obi polled 6,568 votes while NNPP, Musa Kwankwaso trailed behind with 1,300 votes.
He said the total number of registered voters in the state stood at 2,370,024 while the number of accredited voters was 619,492.
Speaking further, Professor Bala added that total valid votes stands at 586,815, votes rejected is 21,015 and total vote cast is 607,890.
He however noted that 133 Registration Areas (RAs) of 471 Polling Units with total numbers of 301,499 experienced were cancelled either due to violence or over-votings.
Professor Bala said the cancellation areas have no fewer than 254,902 collected Persons Voters Cards (PVCs), adding that INEC would be guided by the electoral act in taking final decisions on the cancellation areas.
FULL RESULTS BY POLITICAL AREAS.
Total numbers of registered voters is 2,370,024
Total accredited votes 619,492
A 150
AA 110
AAC 128
ADC 486
ADP 1105
APC 285,444
APDA 808
APM 273
APP 219
PP 126
LP 6,568
NNPP 1,300
MRM 681
PDP 288,679
PRP 324
SDP 120
YPP 175
ZLP 208
Total valid votes is 586,815
Votes rejected 21,015
Total vote cast is 607,890.
