From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has garnered majority votes in the presidential election held in Sokoto State.

Returning officer for the election, Professor Kabiru Bala declared that PDP candidate polled 288,679 votes to defeat Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress who polled

285,444 votes.

He said the Labour Party’s candidate Peter Obi polled 6,568 votes while NNPP, Musa Kwankwaso trailed behind with 1,300 votes.

He said the total number of registered voters in the state stood at 2,370,024 while the number of accredited voters was 619,492.

Speaking further, Professor Bala added that total valid votes stands at 586,815, votes rejected is 21,015 and total vote cast is 607,890.

He however noted that 133 Registration Areas (RAs) of 471 Polling Units with total numbers of 301,499 experienced were cancelled either due to violence or over-votings.

Professor Bala said the cancellation areas have no fewer than 254,902 collected Persons Voters Cards (PVCs), adding that INEC would be guided by the electoral act in taking final decisions on the cancellation areas.

FULL RESULTS BY POLITICAL AREAS.

Total numbers of registered voters is 2,370,024

Total accredited votes 619,492

A 150

AA 110

AAC 128

ADC 486

ADP 1105

APC 285,444

APDA 808

APM 273

APP 219

PP 126

LP 6,568

NNPP 1,300

MRM 681

PDP 288,679

PRP 324

SDP 120

YPP 175

ZLP 208

Total valid votes is 586,815

Votes rejected 21,015

Total vote cast is 607,890.