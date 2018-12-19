Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has outlined three fundamental issues he will address in North-East if declared winner of the polls.

Addressing journalists shortly after Tuesday’s PDP North-East zonal rally in Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar, said the issues that needed to be address in the North-East included: security, poverty and unity.

He said poverty alone can bring insecurity and disunite the people; so basically they are the fundamental issues that need to be addressed.

In a remark which was intermittently interrupted with cheers and applause, Alhaji Abubakar promised to address the socio-economic and political challenges in the area, focusing specifically on wealth creation.

The Senate President and the Director, Atiku/Obi Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Bukola Sarki ,who was represented by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, told the mammoth crowd that the Atiku/Obi campaign team and the PDP family were in not in the area to campaign but to congratulate its people for producing the next president of Nigeria.

Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, thanked the PDP family for finding the north-east region worthy to produce the next president of Nigeria.

“I would like to remind you all that this is not the battle of Wazirin Adamawa alone; he is contesting for us, so we should show our support and appreciation (to him) with our votes,” Dankwambo said.

The PDP governorship flag bearers in the north-eastern states who were officially recognised as the party’s candidates by providing them with the party’s flag, called on voters not to despair but to remain resolute in the face of daunting challenges caused by the APC.

The PDP governorship candidates spoke through Senator Bayaro Usman-Nafada, the governorship candidate in Gombe. “This zonal rally is nothing but a gathering to bury APC in this region,”

Other speakers at the rally included former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who enjoined the voters in the region to make sure that PDP succeeded in all elective positions in the 2019 election.

He also prayed and called for peaceful electioneering across the country.