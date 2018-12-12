Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will, on Wednesday, at noon, sign the 2019 General Elections Peace Accord in Abuja.

Recall that the former vice president had missed out on the signing ceremony on Tuesday in what the PDP claimed was lack of receipt of invitation for the event.

Earlier, same Wednesday, presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, had signed the agreement.

Details later…