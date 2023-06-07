From Fred Itua, Abuja

Eminent Nigerians like the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and former governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal, on Tuesday night, in Abuja, paid tributes to the late Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha, the mother of former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha.

They described the late Dorothy as a God-fearing, tolerant, and cheerful who lived a life and legacy worthy of emulation.

At the Service of Songs held at St James Anglican Church, Asokoro, Obi described her as a true mother and advocate of peace.

Obi narrated how Mama stood her ground and insisted that he should be his brother’s keeper and not allow politics to separate him and Ihedioha irrespective of the political affiliations.

According to him, “Emeka and I are supposed to be in different camps politically, but I will shock you. I was always in his house to see Mama and the wife and I will say Emeka I came here to see Mama but I did not come for politics, so keep your politics.

“Mama will pray for me that whatever you are looking for God will give it to you.”

On his own part, the former Governor of Sokoto State, Tambuwal, said she would be remembered for being a pillar of hope and support to the family, friends and the country as a whole.

He described her as a prayer warrior, an extraordinary, patient and humble mother who has impacted positively the lives of many Nigerians.

Tambuwal said: “Those who spoke after me will have cause to say that we are not here to mourn our mother but to celebrate her. Honestly, I am still in mourning as a son to Mama.

“As a son, I am also very fulfilled that our mother is being celebrated for living a very good and fulfilled life. We shall continue to remember her for what she is. A mother and a pillar of support.”

Speaking at the event, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who was represented by his wife, Titi Abubakar, described the late Dorothy as a virtuous woman and a disciplinarian.

According to her, “Here I am today I represent my husband Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who is unavoidably absent. He sends his love to the children and the family. He said that greet you, that Mama did not die and we should not mourn. That we should just be in a rejoicing moment.

“Mama was a virtuous woman. You have heard all the accolades that have been passed on Mama. She was a great woman disciplinarian despite the fact that she was a teacher”

Meanwhile, the Arch Deacon and Vicar, St. Matthews Anglican Church, Gwarinpa, Andrews Ukejiofor who represented the Primate at the event, charged the congregants to be cautious of whatever they do and see life as temporal and transient.

He said there is a need for everyone to rededicate their lives to God irrespective of their religious affiliations and backgrounds.

“We need to be careful, what is my life and what is your life? How much of God do you have in your life? Today all is going on well for you, it may not be so tomorrow. We have heard about people being appointed or nominated for positions but suddenly they died,” he said.

Ukejiofor, while quoting from the book of Proverbs 27, said: “Do not boast about tomorrow because you do not know what a day will bring”

While giving the vote of thanks on behalf of the family, Emeka Ihedioha expressed gratitude for the show of love and support by the friends and political associates who attended the event.”

The event was attended by prominent politicians such as former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, Former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke.

Others are former Governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji, former Governor of Imo State Achike Udenwa, Tunde Ogbeha, Celestine Omeha, Dakuku Peterside, Iyorchia Ayu, Olisa Metuh and others.