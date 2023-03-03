The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively have approached to Presidential Election Court to seek permission for the inspection of election materials used during the February 25, 2023 election.

The two presidential candidates had refused to concede defeat in the February 25 presidential election, vowing to recover their mandate in court.

The two candidates rebuffed the gesture of conciliation made by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who in his acceptance speech after he was declared the winner of the poll on Wednesday, asked them to support him in the task of building the nation.

Atiku and Obi spoke at separate news conferences in Abuja on Thursday.



To walk their talk, both presidential candidates requested PEC in Abuja to allow them to inspect materials used for the February 25 election.

Their request is contained in two ex-parte motions they filed at the PEC secretariat at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Both motions, with the Independent National Electoral Commission and two others as respondents, have been listed for hearing on Friday (today).