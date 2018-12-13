Atiku, Ezekwesili and Duke, presidential candidate of the SDP were absent when Buhari and presidential candidates of other parties signed the peace pact on Tuesday.

Aidoghie Paulinus and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Ben Dunno, Warri

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN ), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, have told President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the 2018 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill without delay.

They made the demand separately when they signed the elections peace accord in Abuja, yesterday.

Atiku, Ezekwesili and Donald Duke, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) were absent when Buhari and presidential candidates of other parties signed the peace pact on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the agreement, contestants are expected to run issue-based campaigns at national, state and local government levels and to refrain from campaigns that will involve religious incitement, ethnic or tribal profiling both by the candidates and all agents acting in their name.

Atiku who was accompanied by his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and other party chieftains, dismissed reports that his absence on Tuesday was to avoid President Buhari.