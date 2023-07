From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at the weekend cheated death as Police confirmed arrest of two suspected Boko Haram terrorists on a mission to attack his residence in Yola, Adamawa State.

Spokesperson for the Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed that operatives of the command on Sunday arrested two suspected terrorists and handed them over to the military for further investigation.

“Yes, one Jibrilla Mohammed was arrested at the residence of the former vice president in Yola, and while interrogating him we got to arrest his accomplice. During his interrogation, he confessed to being a member of the dreaded Boko Haram sect. He revealed a plot to bomb Waziri Atiku’s residence, along with faculties at the American University of Nigeria, Yola, as well as the Modibbo Adama Central Mosque,” he said.

Meanwhile, PDP has demanded a comprehensive investigative into the attempted terrorist attack.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, yesterday, it stated that the confession of the arrested alleged assailants, indicated a sponsored attempt on Atiku’s life.

“Our party believes that the intent of the sponsors of this evil plot is to silence our presidential candidate, massacre innocent Nigerians and cause chaos, confusion and anarchy in the polity.

“The PDP asks, is this foiled attack on Atiku Abubakar and sensitive locations in Yola, Adamawa connected to the recent APC’s threats of chaos and anarchy in the country, if the PEPC upholds the clear provisions of Section 134 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 with regard to the mandatory and statutory requirements for which a Candidate in a Presidential election can be declared winner?

“Could it also be a plan to orchestrate a sense of insecurity in the country, starting in Adamawa State, the home State of our Presidential Candidate so as to justify the imposition of a State of Emergency in Adamawa State as a precursor to a declaration of a State of Emergency throughout the country?

“Our party charges the Inspector General of Police to take the lead provided by the confession of the assailants to track down their sponsors and bring them to book in the interest of the security, unity and wellbeing of our nation.

“The Federal Government has a duty and obligation to Nigerians and indeed, the whole world to ensure that the perpetrators of these dastardly act and their sponsors are brought to book. This particular investigation is important to the country because of the scope and dimension of the attempted attack.

“The PDP also calls on security agencies to tighten security around Atiku Abubakar and members of his family at this critical time in our democratic process.

“Our party commends the collaborative effort of the vigilant people of Yola, Adamawa State and security agencies in foiling the attack while urging Nigerians to remain calm and alert as the authorities commence investigation to fish out those behind this evil plot.”