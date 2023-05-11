From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, arrived the Presidential Election Petition Court to observe proceedings in the petition he filed to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The former vice president arrived at the courtroom around 8:35am, was accompanied by his friends and well wishes, including the governorship candidate of the PDP for the forthcoming governorship in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye.

Among other things, Atiku and his party are challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the presidential election.

He is equally seeking the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was issued to Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.