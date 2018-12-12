As we head for the polls, let Nigerians not opt for an endorsement of the status quo because they feel the two gladiators are Morton’s fork!

Uche Atuma

A fresh opportunity presents itself for Nigerians to make another CHANGE (definitely not the kind promised Nigerians last time out) come February 2019. However, the people are presently disenchanted, disillusioned and completely frustrated. So much so they wish they never left Egypt on an imaginary migration to the land of ‘milk and honey.’ They are confused! Stranded! Majority are ready and willing to return to Pharaoh in Egypt – at least they are assured of ‘a pot of porridge’. So they feel.

This is the story of Nigeria and Nigerians as we speak. They are exasperated by the obvious perfidy of an irritant administration. They are willing to return to the Peoples Democratic Party – the rejected flock in 2015 – for succour.

The PDP would be fielding Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (AAA), GCON as its candidate for the presidential contest. A lot have been put out there in the public space about the person of the former vice president. Some palatable; some unpalatable. Some cooked up; some rather raw and too hard to ‘chew’. But is the Turaki of Adamawa the best man for the highest job in the land? Not a few people have advocated not only a generational shift, but also a class shift in our politics. The argument is that it is time to put a stop to the old order.

Besides, a few other presidential hopefuls have unimpeachably shown that they have something to offer – if given the opportunity. The likes of Oby Ezekwesili and Kingsley Moghalu have actually got not a few Nigerians on the edge of their seats each time they have had the opportunity of addressing their countrymen. Ezekwesili has shown that she has an arrow in the quiver. Her eloquence go beyond mere rhetorics and political intuition. Same can be said about Moghalu. The former CBN top brass has also shown that he’s as bright as a button; morning, noon and night.