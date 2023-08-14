From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi has been selected by the European Union ,EU as one of the eight Universities across the World for a Grant to start a Masters Degree programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This was disclosed in a press release signed by Director, Information and Public Relations Affairs of the University, Zailani Bappa.

According to the release, five of the Universities are located in Nigeria while the other three are in Europe.

“They are the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, the University of Portharcourt, the University of Abuja, the Obafemi Awolowo University and the Michael Okpara University, Umudike, Bappa,” stated.

“Aprroval for the Grant was given by the EU culture executive agency to establish international Msc Programme in embedded Artificial Intelligence as part of its vision for human capacity development in Higher Institutions

“The EU erasmus is aimed at integrating artificial capabilities into embedded system to enhance skill set for modelling, design and analysis for Engineers.

“It has the capability to strengthen the Nigerian Higher Education training curricular with state-of-the-art, European standard technology. The programme will last for 36 months”