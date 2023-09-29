Fuji musician, Sulaimon Adio Oladele aka Atawewe has congratulated his colleague, Wasiu Ayinde Mashal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate for bagging a new title, Olori Omoba of Akile Ijebu, conferred on him by the Awujale of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona.

While expressing his joy and gratitude to the Almighty, Atawewe said the title is a testament to God’s goodness in K1’s life. The fuji music star, who is currently on tour of Europe, also condoled with the family of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad who died last week.

While promising to pay a condolence visit to Mohbad’s family upon his return from overseas, Atawewe prayed that God would show the deceased mercy and provide comfort to those he left behind.

He equally pledged to drop a new album, Celebration immediately he comes back to Nigeria.