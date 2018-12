At least six people are dead and dozens wounded following a stampede at an Italian nightclub, the country’s Civil Protection Agency said.

The stampede happened early Saturday morning at the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub in Corinaldo, a town in Italy’s eastern coast province of Ancora and about 141 km east of Florence, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The nightclub was hosting a concert by Sfera Ebbasta, a popular Italian rapper who is among the most popular musical acts in the country.

At least 35 others were injured in the incident, the news agency said.

READ ALSO Heavy security in France as anti-government protests begin

It appears that the panic began when someone in the club sprayed an “irritant substance,” the civil protection agency tweeted.

Numerous paramedics were seen treating concertgoers on the street following the stamphe victims were minors and the sixth victim was the mother of one of them, ANSA reported.