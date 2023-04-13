From Fred Itua, Abuja

The National Assembly has forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, the harmonised version of the bill on Nigerian Peace Corps after passage by both the Senate and the House of Representatives .

The tansmission of the bill for Presidential assent by the Clerk to the National Assembly ( CNA) , Sani Magaji Tambuwal, was done on Wednesday this week via a letter written to that effect .

The letter was dated 12th April , 2023 and directly addressed to President Buhari .

Three copies of the authenticated copies of the bills , the source were forwarded to the President for assent , one of which is expected to be retained by him and the other two , sent back to the National Assembly for further action .

In line with provisions of the 1999 Constitution , President Buhari is expected to assent to the bill on or before 11th May ,2023 when 30 days window , given for such important action , must have been exploited .

The Bill, If assented to, The existing Peace Corps of Nigeria that had been operating on template of volunteerism over the years , will now be a Federal Government owned and funded Agency in the name of Nigeria Peace Corps.