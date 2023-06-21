From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Bendel Insurance of Benin have been crowned champions of the 2023 edition of the NFF/Tingo FA cup, thereby booking a place in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup.

The Benin Arsenal defeated age long rivals in the competition, Rangers International of Enugu by a lone goal in the finals played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday.

Insurance striker, Imade Osarenkhoe scored from the penalty spot at the stroke of half time, after Rangers player, Chinemerem Ugwueze was adjudged to have handled the ball in the 18 yard box.

Ugwueze earned himself a second yellow card which resulted in his sending off, leaving the Flying Antelopes to play the second 45 minutes with a man down.

However, Insurance could not make the most of the numerical advantage as their efforts on goal were equally dealt with the Rangers goalkeeper.

Wednesday’s tie was the first time the two clubs are playing in the finals of the oldest club competition in the country since 1981.

In the 1981 finals played in Lagos, the Flying Antelopes flew over the famous Benin Arsenal, wining the match by 2:0.

Three-year earlier (1978), Insurance defeated Rangers in the finals by 3:0.

Meanwhile, the last time Rangers played in the finals was in 2018 at Stephen Keshi Stadium.

In that encounter, the Enugu based side defeated Kano Pillars on penalties after coming from three goals down to level scores 3:3 at regulation time.