From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has expressed displeasure that despite the human and material resources the state is blessed with, it is still jiggling like a toddler.

He thereby urged the people of the state to ensure that the lofty dreams of the founding fathers about the state are brought to fruition.

He noted that the state was envisioned to succeed for the good of its people and never meant to fail or become a basis for regret by those who fought its creation.

In his message commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the state, on Sunday, Babayemi said Osun at its creation and even after, was never envisioned to fail.

“In the true sense of the word, a 32-year-old child has come of age. But regrettably, our age of creation as a state has not truly matched who we are as a people and what we have in terms of abounding material resources. Sadly, we are still proverbially jiggling like a toddler,” Babayemi said.

“Those who cooked the idea of having a state being enjoyed by all of us today had lofty dreams of equity, justice, and fairness that would engender the needed developments for the common good of the indigenes and non-indigenes,” he stressed.

Babayemi regretted that though the state is blessed with human and material resources, it is not yet where it ought to be due to the inability to properly interpret the dreams of those who fought for its creation.

While commending all leaders who had paddled the affairs of the state in the past for nurturing it from scratch to where it is today, the PDP chieftain called on the people to always seek and do things that would promote the good of the state.

“Osun is our common heritage and as such, we should always ensure that we contribute our quota towards making it the envy of other states in the country. This is because the state belongs to us all. We are all stakeholders and it’s never and can never be an exclusive preserve of a few,” Babayemi said.