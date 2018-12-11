Yes, it is true that strikes in Nigerian Universities have become commonplace. Yes it is true, that strikes should be used as a weapon of last resort.

Nkemdili Nnonyelu

The ongoing national total and indefinite strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has entered the sixth week. The union, an intellectual arm of the Nigerian working class, embarked on the current industrial action after wide ranging consultations with its members, and series of notices to appropriate governmental authorities, which, of course, like usual, and is traditional with successive governments in Nigeria since the advent of the military, fell on deaf ears.

The current strike is not unrelated to the previous issues and demands, which governments at all levels, notoriously have failed to address. The current struggle is one out of the many, embarked on by university teachers in their avowed determination to ensure the revitalisation of universities and bring back the glory of university education in Nigeria.

What then are the specific reasons for the current strike? They include: “(a) the non-release of over one trillion naira arrears of revitalisation fund for Public Universities in Nigeria (2014 – 2018), (b) non-payment of the arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) for 2009 – 2017, (c) failure to pay arrears of shortfall in salaries, where some lecturers for upwards of three years were receiving fifty per cent of their salaries, and this they bore with commendable sense of equanimity, (d) poor funding of State Universities, non-implementation of the Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and non-payment of arrears of Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) in various State Universities, (e) failure to release the operational license of the National Universities Pension Company (NUPENCO) to prevent retirement problems, and lastly (f) collapse of the 2017/2018 renegotiation of the 2009 FGN – ASUU agreement due to government’s insistence on the introduction of exorbitant tuition fees beyond the reach of Nigerians” (Why ASUU is on Strike, Publication by ASUU NAU).

Some observers of the Nigerian education system are incensed by the regularity of strikes in Nigerian universities, most times declared by university teachers. In their view, these strikes have become one too many, too rampant, often times leading to the disruption of academic calendars, complete closure of universities for months, and lowering of academic standards. Parents too are worried that their children and wards, rather than being in school, are wasting precious time at home, while others become victims to the vicissitudes of the harsh social, economic and political environment.

Yes, it is true that strikes in Nigerian Universities have become commonplace. Yes it is true, that strikes should be used as a weapon of last resort. The truth is also that no lecturer wants to go on strike, but given the depth of decay, the deterioration of public universities, the imminent destruction and death of public university education in Nigeria, the only option left for university teachers is the strike option. It is the only language that those in government hear. A visit to all public universities in Nigeria will bear eloquent testimony to this. From classroom blocks, furniture, staff offices, faculty buildings, student hostels, libraries and laboratories, as inadequate, ill equipped as they are, yet they were put in place at one time or the other, as a result of pressure, or agreement reached after one strike or the other. In one of the congresses of the local branch of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, lecturers had resolved to write Management requesting Management to boldly inscribe “result of ASUU struggle” on the buildings, and other equipment. Lecturers are also parents, and ninety nine per cent of these lecturers have their children in public universities. They want the best for their children, and children and wards of the poor masses of this country. The children of the rich and wealthy are in private universities, and that is if they are in the country. The rest are studying overseas. That is where the political class send their children.

The same way they killed public primary and public secondary education, they also want, by their actions and inactions to sound the death knell of public university education