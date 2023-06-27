By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Lagos State University (LASU) chapter has expressed shock over the death of Prof. Lai Oso.

ASUU-LASU in a statement signed by the branch chairman, Dr. Akinloye Oyewumi and Secretary, Dr. Tony Dansu, mourned the death of the Mass Communication scholar, who died on Saturday, June 24th, 2023.

The statement reads: “We received with great shock and sadness, news of the passing away of Prof. Lai Oso on Saturday June 24, 2023, on his way back from an academic assignment in Delta State.

“Prof. Oso was an exemplary and hardworking academic who, from multiple attestations, impacted generations of students and colleagues in many positive ways. The leadership of the union particularly remembers him as a man who did his best to avoid the adversarial arena of university politics, preferring to work for the common good without necessarily drawing attention to himself.

“The Exco condoles with the entire university community, his associates across the world, and in particular, with his family, at this moment of grief. We pray that they find the strength to bear this huge loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”