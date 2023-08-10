From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, (ASUU- FUAM), branch, has organized orientation for its new members.

The branch also used the event to honour new professors and other deserving staff of the university who have contributed to the growth and development of the union.

Speaking during the event, at the university campus on Thursday, the national Vice President of ASUU, Comrade Chris Piwuna, welcomed the new members to the fold and urged them be ready to to speak out and fight against the oppressors of the union.

Piwuna who commended the leadership of ASUU- FUAM for organizing the New Members Orientation/Professorial Honour, stated that ASUU is the most tested union in the country.

The guest lecturer, at the event, told the new entrants that they must have courage to speak the truth to authorities if they must remain members of the union.

“You should be ready to take up on the oppressors of the union, take off your glasses and tell them the truth. If you don’t fight from the beginning of your careers, you can never fight for yourself at any time.

“Speak for yourselves, speak your mind respectfully because the university is a place of truth,” he said.

He also said the ASUU must join hands with other unions in the country to fight policies by that are anti people.

He decried the decline of unionism on Nigerian campuses saying the fighting spirit among members have drastically reduced because “some of our (ASUU) members belong to one political party or another. Some of them are more political than politicians and by so doing, they have lost their voice when they should speak.”

The ASUU Vice President advised the new members to watch the groups they belong to because such groups might compromise them.

He advised them to imbibe the ethics of the union which are embedded in tolerance, respect for the opinion and rights of others, courage, integrity and professionalism among members to enable the union move forward.

“Our union, is blessed with principles and code of practice that keep us in check. They include integrity, courage, transparency, accountability, solidarity, team work, if these new members will imbibe these qualities, we believe that they will not only be strong unionists in the university but they would act in very professional way as every unionist should act,” he said.

Welcoming members to the event earlier, the Chairman of ASUU FUAM, Professor Simon Ejembi, congratulated the new members of the union for being privileged participants of the maiden orientation exercise just as he congratulated the new professors for climbing the zenith of their profession.

Speaking on the professorial honours, Ejembi said the honourees are honourable people who have, in one way or another, contributed to the growth and development of the union.

Chairman of the occasion, Comrade Member George Gernyi, also congratulated new the newly promoted professors of the university and new members of the union and encouraged them to keep up their commitment and love for the union.

Speaking on the topic of the lecture “ASUU Ethics: Balancing Unionism and Professionalism”, Gernyi said the ethics of the union stands ASUU away from other unions in the country. She urged members to imbibe the ethics to enable them contribute to its growth.

The honourees include Prof. Julius Ikya, prof Aondoyila Kuhe, Prof. Grace Berekon, Prof. Comfort Odeh, Prof Ibu, Prof. Terhemba Shawon, Prof. Akosu Ager, Prof M.I. Ahom, Prof Akpen, and the chapter Chairman of ASUU, Prof Simon Ejembi.

Responding on behalf of the honourees, Professor Julius Akya, appreciated the university for giving them a job and the Heads of Departments, mentors as well as ASUU for guidance that saw them through to the rank of professors.

He also thanked ASUU for the orientation for new members and for honouring them pledging total commitment to the cause of the union.