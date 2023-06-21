From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma chapter, has faulted the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki for not putting an end to the activities of the Special Intervention Team (SIT) in the institution having exhausted the 90 days ultimatum earlier agreed to.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dr Cyril Oziegbe Onogbosele and Dr William Odion, Chairperson and Assistant Secretary of ASUU AAU, Ekpoma, respectively and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

The duo said at the stakeholders’ meeting, the voices of stakeholders (including staff and students of the University, politicians, traditional rulers, religious leaders, businessmen and women, retirees of the University, Staff Unions of the University, Civil Society Organizations and legal luminaries) was loud and clear on the issues in discourse.

They said one of the issues raised was whether or not SIT should be replaced with a governing council.

They said that the statement said on that issue, the thunderous and unanimous voice of the stakeholders that SIT should be dissolved was such that the governor issued 90 days ultimatum to SIT to conclude its activities in the university to pave the way for the constitution and inauguration of a governing council.

They both said from 16th March 2023, 90 days have gone without the implementation of the decision on SIT.

They maintained that stakeholders have kicked against the inaction of the Governor in respect of his decision on the tenure of SIT in AAU, Ekpoma during the aforesaid stakeholders’ meeting.

They have also expressed dissatisfaction over the non-implementation of the decision of the governor during the same stakeholders’ meeting to inaugurate the panel constituted to deal with the various crises plaguing the university.

They also said many staff of the university are not happy with the non-reinstatement of two members of academic staff that were retired or disengaged unduly by SIT against the backdrop of the governor’s pronouncement that the retirement or disengagement was “illegal, null and void”.

The duo while quoting others, said, according to some angry stakeholders, “If after 90 days of the stakeholders’ meeting, the governor reneged on his decisions to inaugurate the panel on crises in the university and end the tenure of SIT in the university, there is a breach of the trust that was reposed in the Visitor”. “Was the Governor up to politics when he made those decisions?” some have queried.

They said some staff of the university have pointed to the importance of the position of ‘Visitor’ as the highest authority in the university and that with reference to the decisions of the Visitor at the stakeholders’ meeting his pronouncements, particularly on SIT and the panel on crises in the university should not fall to the mud.

“If this is allowed to happen, then the university has collapsed totally”, they said.

They said the demand of stakeholders is the immediate dissolution of SIT and the constitution of a governing council to manage the affairs of the university.

It will be recalled that the SIT has been in the news since it came on board the university.

Many stakeholders, particularly the staff of the university have alleged that SIT has failed in its government-given mandate to source funds for the university and make it financially stable.