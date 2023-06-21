By Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

ASUS has announced the new Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), the world’s slimmest 13.3-inch OLED laptop.

It is also the most eco-friendly Zenbook ever, and takes the brand’s signature qualities of ultraportable design, sustainability, and on-the-go performance to a new level, proving conclusively that less can be more. With a world-beating super-slim 1 cm profile and a super-light 1 kg chassis, the sophisticated Zenbook S 13 OLED delivers no-compromise performance, connectivity and battery life, making it the epitome of ultraportable design, and is finished in brand-new Basalt Gray or classic Ponder Blue. It’s also designed with the environment and carbon neutrality firmly in mind, using recycled metals and plastics in its construction, FSCTM Mix-certified packaging, an elegant new eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminium for the Basalt Gray model, and halogen-free electronics, to make this the most eco-friendly Zenbook model we’ve ever produced.

The Zenbook series excels at delivering unrivalled on-the-go performance, and Zenbook S 13 OLED is no exception, harnessing the power of up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 x4 SSD. There’s a full set of I/O ports for on-the-go connections and a long-lasting 63 Wh battery.

For immersive true-to-life visuals, Zenbook S 13 OLED has a gorgeous 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display that’s Dolby Vision certified, with Pantone® Validated colour rendering and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification, ensuring incredible detail and the deepest black levels.

At the event, Simplice Zaongo, Country Manager for ASUS English Speaking Africa, spoke about the new Zenbook S 13 OLED, he said “Stunning innovations like Zenbook S 13 OLED represent the pinnacle of the Incredible Comes from within Zenbook spirit. The entire Zenbook series is designed and built for those in pursuit of the incredible, defining new industry standards for portability, performance, and battery life, with stunning ASUS Lumina OLED displays.”

To achieve the super-slim 1 cm profile and super-light 1 kg weight of Zenbook S 13 OLED, several advanced techniques and materials are used in its design and construction to reduce the weight and dimensions compared to the previous generation, without compromising performance, connectivity or battery life.

Display layer infusion: To achieve the incredibly slim profile, we’ve embedded a thinner yet fully featured FHD IR camera directly into the CNC-machined lid. We’ve also used a specially designed ultraslim OLED panel, resulting in a lid that’s 30% slimmer.

Optimized internal layout: By using precision CNC machining, we make more space available in the interior for components. We use circuit boards with fewer layers and a higher wiring density, with many more transistors, giving a better performance with less weight in a more compact space. The motherboard is precision-engineered to house an additional, ultrathin fan that increases airflow for better cooling. This makes the lower part of the laptop about 25% slimmer.

Materials choice: To minimize weight, durable and lightweight magnesium-aluminium alloy is used for the keyboard deck, formed with a CNC cutting process to create a rigid structure that doesn’t need any extra support. An extremely thin glass covering is used for the touchpad, resulting in a further 25% reduction in thickness in the keyboard deck.

The result is a class-defining ultraportable laptop that takes thin and light to a whole new level without compromises: it supports up to 14 hours of video streaming while offering improved cooling and performance compared to its predecessor. And despite its world-beating compact dimensions, Zenbook S 13 OLED retains full usability and features a comprehensive set of standard I/O ports.

ASUS is committed to doing more with less through Zenbook. This device is an EPEAT® Gold registered product that has a positive environment across the entire product lifecycle, from material use and manufacturing, through to assembly, use, and end of life. We have mitigated its carbon footprint by incorporating recycled materials and designing more eco-conscious packaging.

The device is the most eco-friendly Zenbook ever made, incorporating post-industrial recycled (PIR) magnesium-aluminium alloy in the keyboard cover, chassis and lid, reducing its carbon footprint by more than 50%. The keycaps and speakers incorporate post-consumer-recycled (PCR) plastics, and the speakers also use ocean-bound plastics. We have redesigned the packaging to be 100% recyclable, with reusable and compostable materials. It uses 100% FSC Mix-certified paper from responsibly managed forests, controlled wood and recycled sources. The paper packing inserts can also be easily transformed into useful laptop stands. In addition, Zenbook S 13 OLED also exceeds the ENERGY STAR® energy efficiency standard by 43% to reduce electricity consumption. Via above mentioned sustainable actions, the overarching goal of this device’s sustainability initiatives is to achieve carbon neutrality.

For the first time, we have used a special manufacturing process to create an ASUS-exclusive plasma ceramic aluminium material for the lid. This process uses pure water and electricity, and no organic compounds, strong acids, or heavy metals are required. Instead, this low-environmental-impact bath-based method produces a physical and chemical transformation of the aluminium. This results in increased wear resistance, corrosion protection, thermal management, hardness, and lifespan.

Along with the physical advantages, the look and feel of this material are similar to natural stone which resonates with the spirit of the Zenbook series. Incredibly, this makes each lid individually unique. No two are alike. A longer laptop lifespan also reduces long-term waste, so Zenbook 13 S OLED is stringently tested using the latest MIL-STD-810H US military-grade durability standard, with up to 12 test methods and 26 individual tests — the world’s most strictly tested laptop durability.

The Intel Evo™-certified Zenbook S 13 OLED delivers the perfect blend of performance and portability, featuring up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that can be boosted by 20% to a thermal design power (TDP) of up to 20 watts. This is supported by up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an ultrafast 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, with a long-lasting high-capacity 63 Wh battery. WiFi 6E enhanced with ASUS WiFi Master Premium ensures fast, stable connections.

Even though it’s ultra-compact, Zenbook S 13 OLED includes a full complement of I/O ports, so users don’t need to carry dongles or adapters on their travels. The two ultrafast Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® ports support fast charging, 4K external displays, and up to 40 Gbps data transfers, and there’s also a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI® 2.1 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

For enhanced video conferencing experiences on the go, the FHD IR camera includes AI-powered visual effects and AI noise-cancellation technology. It also supports fast and secure face login with Windows Hello. The powerful Harman Kardon-certified audio system with immersive Dolby Atmos® sound has a smart amplifier combined with ASUS Audio Booster technology to boost volume by up to 5.25X.

The 9.5%-larger ASUS ErgoSense touchpad allows easier navigation and is smooth, comfortable, and responsive, with an easy-to-clean anti-fingerprint coating

For an immersive viewing experience, Zenbook S 13 OLED is equipped with a 16:10 ASUS Lumina OLED display — our brand-new name that’s only given to superior OLED displays that meet our strict quality criteria, and offer a visual experience that’s more accurate, more adaptive, and more reliable. ASUS Lumina OLED displays standardised highly-crafted visual solutions around the best OLED experience. The name also highlights the unique advantages and superior visual experience that go beyond traditional OLED displays. ASUS Lumina OLED displays feature exclusive ASUS technologies, such as ASUS Splendid and ASUS OLED Care, as well as new features like Delta E <1, power-saving, and panel protection. By integrating these elements, ASUS has created a highly-crafted solution that represents the pinnacle of OLED technology.

With a resolution of 2.8K, a 0.2 millisecond response time and a colour accuracy of Delta E <1, the stunning ASUS Lumina OLED display on Zenbook S 13 OLED delivers clearer, brighter and more vivid colours. As well as offering Dolby Vision certification, the display is also DisplayHDR True Black 500-certified for brilliant whites and the deepest blacks and carries the Pantone Validated badge for industry-standard colour fidelity. The cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut delivers ultra-vivid colours, and ASUS Splendid allows the user to easily switch between this gamut and sRGB, Display-P3 or the native OLED gamut.

The display is also certified for eye care by TÜV Rheinland and SGS with 70%-lower blue-light emissions, ensuring that the user’s eyes are comfortable for even during long viewing sessions. ASUS also provides free OLED screen exchange for any burn-in issues during the warranty period.