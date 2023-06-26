From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) has congratulated Dr Olushola Odusanya on his appointment as the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), Ile Ife, claiming that he is tailor-made for the job.

The union’s message was conveyed through a giant congratulatory card titled, “The Card Fits You!”

ASURI’s message, which was signed by the union’s Secretary General, Professor Theophilus Ndubuaku, says: “The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI), which represents the interest of Research Fellows in Federal Research and Development Institutes (RDIs), Inter-University Centres, Colleges and Allied Agencies, congratulates you on your well-deserved appointment by the President, through due process, as the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), Ile Ife.”

Eulogising the new Chief Executive, ASURI said, “As a primary stakeholder union in the RDIs sector and, ipso facto, the trade union with the jurisdictional scope for the appointment of Chief Executives in the sector, we note with pride that you posted superlative performance in your last duty post as the Director of the Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Advanced Research Center of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO), Abuja, and as the pioneer leader of the Environmental Biotechnology Group at the Biotechnology Center of SHESTCO.”

The union’s message adds: “With your relevant educational background – Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Master of Science (M.Sc) degrees in Biochemistry at the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos (CMUL), PhD in Food Science and Technology from the Department of Food Science and Technology, University Sains Malaysia, which you capped up with a post-doctoral fellowship at the Post Graduate School of Chemical Engineering and Rheology, Himeji Institute of Technology, Shosha, Japan – we can beat our chest that you are tailor-made for this job.”

ASURI notes that as a former visiting scholar at the Materials and Aerospace Engineering School of Princeton University, USA, a visiting Associate Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja, Co-Center Leader of the World Bank-funded Pan African Materials Institute (PAMI) of AUST and, until his appointment, the Director of the Center for Projects-Based Learning at AUST, there is no iota of doubt that he is adequately prepared for the assignment.

The message says further: “Coming in as a highly qualified Scientist and Administrator with over two decades of experience in biotechnology research and over 50 academic publications in peer-reviewed journals, as well as patents, we congratulate not only you but also the crop of Researchers at NACETEM and the RDIs sector at large. The Cap Fits You Perfectly.”

The new Chief Executive has since resumed.