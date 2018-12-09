Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has concluded plans to begin an indefinite strike starting from Wednesday, December 12.

ASUP President, Comrade Usman Yusuf Dutse, who addressed the press in Kaduna, said the nationwide industrial action became necessary due to the failure of the federal government to service the union’s demands overtime.

Speaking through the Zonal Coordinator, Zone A, Kabir Yunusa, Dutse also condemned the alleged move by the legislative arm of government to establish additional 80 higher institutions in the country, saying it was not in the

interest of the masses.

“The important thing is to maintain the existing ones rather than making political establishment of institutions in the country because it is not how many polytechnics or universities we have in this country that matters, but the quality of services rendered,” he said.

He said the union was also irked by non-payment of the salaries of its members.