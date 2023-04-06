From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has requested that the federal government remove the rectors of Ugep, Shendam, Mungonu, Ohodo and Wannune Federal Polytechnics in line with the ruling of the National Industrial Court.

The Union spoke at a press conference after the 106th Meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe said: “State of the Nigerian Polytechnic System: Our Union’s NEC is disappointed that over one month after the ruling of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in the suit NICN/ABJ/117/2021 delivered by her Lordship Hon. Justice O.A. OBASEKI – OSAGHAE where the purported appointments of Prof Edward Ntue Okey, Dr. Zakari Mikailu Yau, Prof. Garba Mohammed Ngala, Prof. Edwin Onyeneje, Dr. Terlumun Utser as Rectors of Federal Polytechnic Ugep, Federal Polytechnic Shendam, Federal Polytechnic Mungonu, Federal Polytechnic Ohodo, and Federal Polytechnic Wannune respectively was nullified, the government and the respective Governing Councils of the institutions are yet to commence the process for the appointment of new Rectors. We are surprised that despite the lucid nature of the judgement which highlighted the fact that the persons purportedly appointed do not possess the requisite requirements for the positions as contained in the Federal Polytechnics Act (2019) amendment.

“Our Union is unhappy that the supremacy of the rule of law is threatened in the Nigerian Polytechnic System as this signals a new regime of impunity in the sector. We have equally drawn the attention of the Federal Ministry of Education on the need to respect the judgment of the court and extend same to the purported appointments of Prof. Mohammed Magaji and Dr. Duke Okoro as Rectors of the new Federal Polytechnics in Kano and Delta states.

“It is unfortunate that the sector is already operating in the realm of crass impunity and disrespect for the rule of law. Equally, the affected persons who are still shamelessly parading themselves and pretending to be performing the duties as Rectors of the polytechnics despite the declaration that they are not qualified and therefore unfit to hold the offices are demonstrating to the world that they are lacking in the character to be in academics.”

“We are calling on the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education to respect the ruling of the National Industrial Court and relieve the affected persons parading as rectors of such duties.”

Ezeibe decried the none-payment of salaries by some state governments, stating that lecturers have died as a result of inability to afford medical bills.

He said: “Some state governments have continued to play with the livelihoods of staff of polytechnics in their respective states. Abia State Polytechnic Aba where staff are owed for over 40 months; Polytechnics and Monotechnics owned by the Plateau State government, Polytechnics and Monotechnics owned by the Osun state government, Polytechnics and Monotechnics owned by the Benue state government, Polytchnic owned by the Ondo State Government and The Polytechnic owned by Edo state government are owed backlogs of their salaries. Similarly, our Union’s check off dues are withheld by the Sokoto and Ogun state governments. Even with the gradual winding down of most of these governors, they are yet to fulfill their obligations to staff of these institutions. This is indeed a sad commentary in the dispensation of good governance in the country.

He further condemned stagnation of the Union’s 2010 Renegotiation Process which commenced since 2017 and has lingered till date.

“We are worried that with the administration winding down, the entire process in itself is endangered. This is not good for industrial relations in the country as it violates known tenets of collective bargaining principles.” Ezeibe noted

The Union equally demanded the conclusion of the appointment process for the rectors of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and Yaba College of Technology explaining that the non- conclusion of the process is undermining the smooth administration of the institutions

ASUP regretted the unfortunate reports of shortcomings in the conduct of the 2023 general elections across the country, describing it as a missed opportunity to deepen the nation’s democratic values.