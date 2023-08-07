From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A Kebbi-based NGO, Youth Development Association (YDA), has mobilised youth to promote peace in society and encourage them to seek knowledge in all human endeavours.

The association’s state chairman, Malam Mubashir Muhammad, stated this in an interview on the sideline of a congress meeting held at Gesse phase II in Birnin Kebbi.

Muhammad explained that their coming together is meant for the promotion of peace and to create awareness of the need to pursue education in different fields as some of the aims and objectives of the association.

According to him, “We are here to create programmes and projects beneficial to the youth and the society, to promote and encourage households to embrace environmental sanitation, to prevent the spread of drug and child abuse, to coordinate activities of registered youth associations in the state and to organise voluntary community development services, among others.

Muhammad said the vision of the association was to be among the world-standard organisations engage in creating awareness, educating, highlighting, helping and preparing the youth towards a better future.

While recalling that the association was established on December 21, 2021, and its constitution was first amended in January 2023, the Chairman confirmed that it had executed many developmental projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of generality.

Muhammad appealed to both old, new and prospective members to extend maximum support and cooperation to the leadership of the association to enable it to achieve the desired goals and objectives.

He said the association with 15 executive officers had structures at state, zonal and local government levels across Kebbi.

The chairman used the medium to plead for more support from other NGOs within Nigeria and beyond to fast-track the attainment of organisational goals.