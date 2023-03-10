by Ajiri Daniels

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Assassins on Friday killed one man in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at about 2p.m at Onireke, in Ibadan North West Local Government over yet to be uncovered reasons.

As gathered, the assassinated man, identified as Babalola Oladeji, was said to be on his way to his mechanic workshop when he was attacked.

A source told journalists that the man was trailed to the spot and was shot, but native insurance did not allow the bullets to penetrate his body. He added that the assassins moved closer to the deceased and strangulated him to death. Another version of the story also stated that bullets penetrated his body.

But the killing of Oladeji has been confirmed by the Oyo State Police Command, through the command’s public relations officer, Adewale Osifrso..

According to him, “Today, Friday 10/03/2023 at about 1400hrs, a case of murder was recorded around Onireke area, Under Ibadan North West and reported at the Command.

“Preliminary Investigations revealed that the deceased, a male adult, identified as Babalola Oladeji was allegedly shot on his way to his Mechanic ‘s Workshop.

“Investigation has commenced into demystifying the circumstances surrounding the demise of the deceased.”