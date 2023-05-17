The Yoruba Culture Ambassador (Asoju Asa Oodua) to Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Otunba ‘Dotun Taylor, through his non-governmental organisation, Roots and Heritage Renaissance Culture Initiative (RHRCI), and Ambassador Alfred Oladotun Taylor Foundation, have donated eyeglasses to the people of Ile-Ife.

The empowerment, which began with an eye test done on the residents of Ile-Ife in Osun State; was to mark the 8th edition of the initiative, which is aimed at alleviating the challenges of the people.

Themed ‘History is beautiful when you can read it’, the initiative was a laudable event according to the project coordinator, Mrs. Bolarinwa Fadamitan, who said people need to see to be able to have a future and noted that the initiative was aimed at correcting and assisting people with eyesight problems. In attendance were the aged, young, men, and women of the communities around the Palace of Ooni of Ife, the cradle of the Yoruba kingdom. It was a remarkable gesture of kindness and compassion, especially in a world where many people suffer from visual impairment and access to medical eyeglasses remains a challenge.

Ambassador Alfred Oladotun Taylor, the ‘Asoju Asa Oodua’, spoke about how critical eyesight is to people and why he has been supporting them through his generosity. As the voice of Odua in the House of Oduduwa, he considers it his primary responsibility to give back to the people.

“The conduct of eye tests and the giving of eyeglasses by the Roots and Heritage Renaissance Culture Initiatives was a significant one and an effort to promote proper eye care and attention in the country. It is heartwarming to see how much impact such an initiative can have in bringing hope and improving the quality of life for many people in the community.”