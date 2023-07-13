From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has called on governors across party lines to nominate competent individuals for appointment into parastatal boards.

In was contained in a communique issued by Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, after an emergency meeting of the forum on Tuesday.

The president on June 19 had approved the immediate dissolution of the governing boards of all the Federal Government parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies.

In a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, boards commissions, and councils listed in the third schedule, part one Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution are excluded from the president’s directive.

Abdulrazak said: “Members also resolved to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for showing leadership by extending opportunity to governors across party lines, by asking them to nominate competent people from their fold for appointment into boards of parastatals.”

He also said governors have taken urgent action to combat the devastating effects of this natural disaster and safeguard national food security.

Abdulrazak said the governors received briefings from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and have resolved to collaborate with relevant agencies to develop a robust and coordinated response.

According to him, the primary objective is to save lives, protect livelihoods, and ensure the preservation of critical infrastructure.

He said: “The Forum received a briefing from NEMA director and NiMet on the incidence of flooding across the country.

“And deliberated on urgent proactive measures to save lives, livelihood, critical infrastructure and safeguarding national food security.

“Members resolved to collaborate with relevant agencies at arriving at a comprehensive and federation response while leveraging the 2023 Seasonal Climate Prediction, Annual Flood Outlook, flood risk maps, and the Climate Related Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation Strategy.

The governors also emphasised the importance of establishing functional State Emergency Management Agencies, Local Emergency Management Committees, and community volunteers.

The states executives stressed the need for these bodies to have adequate legal backing, funding, and trained manpower to respond swiftly and efficiently to any emergencies that may arise.

The NGF also urged private sector participation, encouraging companies to fulfil their corporate social responsibility by contributing to disaster relief efforts.

The governors emphasised the significance of policy alignment and community engagement for effective disaster risk reduction.

The governors have called on NEMA and NiMet to develop a comprehensive partnership framework to strengthen their engagement with the states.

According to them, by fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing between NEMA, NiMet, and the respective state governments, they aim to optimise their preparedness and response mechanisms.

The governors also received the United Nations Secretary General, Amina Mohammed and Nobel Peace Prize, Laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Malala highlighted the need to sustain efforts in addressing gender discrimination and promoting girl-child education.

She expressed her desire for Nigeria to implement gender-responsive policies and ensure access to quality education for girls.

The NGF its readiness to collaborate with the UN and the Malala Fund in achieving the goals.

AbdulRazaq said: “We are committed to advancing gender inclusivity and empowering girls through education.”

The NGF also extended its condolences to the governors of Plateau and Zamfara states for the ongoing violence in their regions.

It urged all members to work together in combating banditry across the country and emphasised the importance of collective efforts in maintaining peace and security.