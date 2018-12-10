With an alarming majority desperate for office primarily to make money, we must thank the Good, Old Lord for little mercies such as empowerment/constituency briefing – which is just a glorified political innovation to allow some crumbs from the master’s table. Also, apart from the scheme being poorly and deceitfully conceived and deliberately wired to reach just a handful, it is not possible for even the most generous ‘empowerers’ to touch everybody in their jurisdiction. One of these could be the reason the oil has yet touched your lips. Perhaps, you need to fast and pray to expedite your time in the turn-by-turn quasi lotto! But seriously, Nigeria should ban these lousy, empty public shows that humiliate our people while celebrating pseudo-philanthropy. Political gamesters spend chicken feed on the empowerment proper but the lion’s share of their budget on the ad hoc publicity, pre and post. Painfully, the myopically-naive electorate always reward them with victory which in any case was the raison d’être for all the giving. Or, how many people not directly or indirectly interested in something election have empowered the people? And, how many Nigerian public office holders ever organised this event other than when it’s quarter to election? Alas, the unsuspecting world almost-always rewards them with permanent applause. One hears ‘this man is so generous’ or ‘that woman is so good to her people’ all over the media and public space. The ubiquitous deceit continues!

Nothing would change unless we the people change our mindset. Politicians should keep their fish. They should teach us how-to instead. Rather than give jobless young people repainted cars and such other booby trap gifts, they should organise entrepreneurial and sundry skill acquisition programmes complete with starter packs! As I turn to the next entry, my dear Miss Julius, I also need to warn you to be careful whose gifts you accept going forward. At least one south south senator has so far provided sure banker hint that in the near future, these Greek givers (and there are too many of them) shall kiss and tell; sorry, give and tell. Let me pray for you and others like you. May what is a gift now never transmogrify into a loan or debt or disgrace in Jesus Name! Next: ‘The Boss, why are people who are hardworking and committed not easily appreciated? Why do Nigerian politicians appoint mainly those who have joined one secret cult or the other? Why is it a crime to stay off crime’? That salvo is fired by Mr. Ubong Creativity David who is based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. My dear YuBee, the world is currently Satan’s headquarters. Other than to fast and pray for divine change, you and I can do nothing about the osmosis that seeks to strangle life. Until God’s kingdom comes, bad shall keep using good as its footstool. So, since you don’t want to (and must never) join them, please remove your eyes and heart from what’s going on. That insulation would keep you sane and focused. Good people must not only remain good but also learn that their deprivation-laden choice requires concomitant humility and patience. In the Bible, Daniel was discreet about not wanting the king’s meat. Present-day Daniels, who however want it, should pursue the desire inconspicuously!