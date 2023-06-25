The reigning Japanese Featherweight boxing champion, Ridwan Oyekola, famously known as ‘Scorpion’, has solicited for the support of Nigerians and government ahead of his forthcoming bout against Keisuke Matsumoto on August 30 in Japan.

‘Scorpion’ who will be challenging for Japan Title Belt and WBO Asia Title Belt appealed to Nigerians while briefing journalists about the much-anticipated bout slated for Tokyo in Ibadan.

The Nigerian former WBF Champion will confront a Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan born Keisuke Matsumoto who has a sterling boxing record of eight wins from eight professional fights.

‘Scorpion’ stated that he greatly relies on the support from Nigerians and governments at both state and national level.

He stated that he was proud and honoured to represent Oyo State and Nigeria well in Japan in the boxing circle, which has earned the top spot in the Featherweight category in the Japan Boxing Commission ranking.

The boxer however, expressed gratitude to his team, sponsors, promoters, and supporters for their faith and trust in his ability and capabilities in the ring to have continually invested huge resources in his career.

“I want to specially thank Engr. Dotun Sanusi of Ilaji Sports and Resort for believing in my talent, the President Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, the Secretary Mr. Remi Aboderin, the Chairman Oyo State NBBofC, Hon. Gbenga Opaleye and his manager and CEO of Core Afrique Boxing Promotions, Sola ‘Ford’ Ayodele for all support given to me so far,” said Oyekola.