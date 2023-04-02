By Moses Akaigwe

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, along with Stallion Motors, its exclusive distributor in Nigeria for over a decade, has launched the brand’s very successful light commercial vehicle, Phoenix, into the Nigeria market.

Commenting on the launch of Phoenix in Lagos, the managing director, VON Automobiles, Dr. Harpreet Singh, reiterated that the arrival of the new light commercial vehicles from Ashok Leyland, further widens the range of its vehicles available in tyhe local market.

Singh stated that the coming of Phoenix underscores the company’s renewed commitment towards bringing tough dependable and durable vehicles for logistics use in affordable range to the Nigerian customers.

The company has sales and service outlets in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt and has invested in a state-of-the-art central auto parts and service centre at Orile, Lagos, to support the distribution of genuine parts across the nation for the upkeep of these vehicles.

In his remarks at the event, Head Africa-International Operation, Ashok Leyland, Mr. Sachin Dasharath, said, “Nigeria is an important African market for Ashok Leyland. The new range of Fully Built trucks will sport contemporary design, a new-generation platform and will offer best-in-class efficiency, performance and comfort.

“Reinforcing our brand promise of ‘No Dream too far’ we are offering Phoenix that will provide the best Total Cost of Ownership to our customers.”

The key attributes of Phoenix are: Vehicle performance, customer profitability and driver comfort. packed with superior mileage, load carrying ability, stability and manoeuvrability, the phoenix helps to run the business with better return on investment.

The Phoenix offers class-leading comfort that sets the benchmark in the commercial vehicle industry. The dashboard is ergonomically designed with the controls placed intelligently. The vehicle comes with multi-angle adjustable seats. The steering column comes with tilt-able and telescopic movements, while the two-point suspended cabin offers comfort and convenience.

Mr. Dasharath added, “Our aim in the international markets is to add more products to our portfolio and offer innovative and comprehensive solution to our global customers. Experience a new class of LHD vehicles from Ashok Leyland”.

Stallion, a household name which owns 45 percent of the new car business in Nigeria, is undoubtedly one of the strongest players in the commercial vehicle segment by the virtue of its customer base and vast distribution network.

The exclusive national partnership with Ashok Leyland has evolved with time to bring the best-in-class products and services to the Nigerian consumer. These commercial vehicles are assembled locally and are best engineered for the road severity in Nigeria and generating employment.