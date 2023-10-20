From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A total of 200 senior staff of the Delta State civil service have graduated from management-based course organised by the office of the state Head of Service in collaboration with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

The programme tagged ‘Seven Weekend Senior Management Course’ is the 19th in the series.

Declaring the course close in Asaba on Friday, the HoS, Reginald Bayoko, commended them for their exemplary conduct and good performance.

Bayoko reminded the participants that the ultimate measure of success was not just in the acquisition of knowledge but in its application to deliver tangible benefits for the citizens.

“In other words, I would like to emphasise the importance of applying the knowledge and skills you have acquired from the course to improve your job performance and service delivery in the civil service. This is the only way to realize the essence of this training.

“And importantly, as senior management staff, you have a crucial role in implementing the policies and programmes of the state government for the benefit of the citizens.

“You are therefore expected to lead by example and inspire others to follow your footsteps. I urge you to use what you have learned from this course to enhance your decision-making, problem-solving, communication, teamwork, innovation and other competences that are essential for effective management.

“By doing so, you will not only contribute to the development of the civil service, but also to the progress and prosperity of Delta State,” he said.

The HOS commended the state government and other partners for the continued capacity building for workers.

Director General of ASCON, Mrs. C.U. Gayya, represented by the Director of Studies, Goodluck Audu, described the participants as rebranded agents of effective change, and urged them not to disappoint in applying the knowledge to service delivery.