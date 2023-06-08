Daniel Kanu

The Provost of Abia State College of Education, Technical Arochukwu, Dr Philips Nto has canvassed the support of the staff and people of the state for Governor Alex Otti.

Dr Nto spoke at he formally handed over the leadership of the college to the Deputy Provost, Mr Ikechukwu Okorouga .

According to Nto, a former commissioner for finance, the new governor requires the support and prayers of the people because of the enormous challenges before him.

While expressing confidence on the ability of Dr Alex Otti to administer the state well, he pleaded with him to pay special attention to ASCETA in his developmental programmes.

The outgoing Provost said he was fulfilled after giving his best to the college in the last seven years.

He noted that he has transformed the college especially in Academics and infrastructure, saying it was ready to be converted to a university.

He described the Acting Provost, Mr Ikechukwu Okorouga as a consummate academic and astute administrator who will consolidate on the achievements he recorded.

Nto expressed appreciation to the staff for their dedication and hard work irrespective of the challenges of irregular payment of salaries.

He told them to extend the same level of support to his successor and wished them and the college well in the years ahead.

In his remarks, the acting Provost said the college will miss Dr Nto for his religious zeal in the development of ASCETA.

He pledged to follow the footsteps of his successor to ensure the consolidation of the achievements already recorded in staff development and Infrastructural growth.

Okorouga pledged his loyalty to the administration of Dr Otti, and urged all staff to rededicate themselves to duties as the new government was poised to attend to their welfare.