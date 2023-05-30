… pleads for more attention

Daniel Kanu

The Provost of Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu, ASCETA, Dr Philips Nto has congratulated the newly-sworn governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, just as he expressed confidence that his leadership will usher in a new lease of life for the education sector.

Nto, a former commissioner for finance in the state said as a man who espoused the best manifesto prior to the 2023 election, Dr Oti was more than prepared and with capacity to tackle head-on the problems besetting education in the State.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after the swearing in of Oti, the Provost described the problems of education in the state as mind boggling.

According to him, apart from arrears of salaries, some of the institutions are bedeviled by lack of qualified manpower and Infrastructural deficit.

Dr Nto however disclosed that ASCETA has overcome the problem of infrastructure since he took over as Provost of the institution.

Said Nto ,” the infrastructure available in ASCETA today are commensurate to what we can find in any university in Nigeria. Our set back are salaries arrears and low students enrollment”.

The former World Bank consultant called on the new governor to come to the aid of the college, given its potential in the technological development of the state.

Nto noted that all students of the institution offer vocational courses so as to make them self employed upon graduation.