From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An industrialist, Chief Emma Obi, has condemned in its entirety, the federal government’s alleged silence over what he described as Asari Dokubo’s continuous outbursts, hate speech and pouring of insults against the Igbo nation.

Chief Obi has also expressed dismay over the seeming equally silence of members of the National Assembly from the South East over the vituperations of Dokubo against the Igbo.

Speaking in a chat, Obi said it is unfortunate that the federal government appears to be giving accolade to anybody who out of jealousy and envy, insult Ndigbo.

“It is unfortunate that the federal government should all these times, keep quiet while a tout and militant who has been driving joy in insulting the Igbo race will continue in his hate speech against a section of the country.

“We know that anybody that insults the Igbo out of petty jealousy and envy is given the accolade by the federal government for reasons we are yet to be told. It is unfortunate that the federal government is always delighted to see someone insulting the Igbo nation.

“The noise making of Dokubo against the Igbo is being taken lightly by the federal government because it’s against the Igbo, if it were to be another tribe in Nigeria, Government would have taken drastic measures against him.”

Obi equally was not happy with members of the National Assembly from the South East whom he accused of keeping undue quiet while Dokubo’s diatribe against the people of the South East continuous unabatedly

“The way our representatives at the NASS are keeping quiet over the manner Dokubo has been insulting the Igbo is quite unbecoming, just as if it does not matter.

“This is a wake-up call. There is no way Dokubo could have insulted people of other regions and their representatives will not take him up to any level.”

He frowned at the situation where lawmakers at the national level from the South East see their ambition as purely serving the interest of their masters instead of those that elected them.

Meanwhile, Obi has commended Governor Alex Otti of Abia State for his promise to rehabilitate the Osisioma Junction/NNPC Depot Road in Aba.

Obi, who was the immediate past chairman of Osisioma/Owerrinta Industrial Estate Association said by the promise, Otti has shown he really cares for the economic growth of the state.

He pledged the member’s total support to his government.