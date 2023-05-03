From Idu Jude, Abuja

President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Agnes Yemisi Asagbra as the new Director-General/CEO National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) to replace Dr Rufus Ebegba, who has finished his two tenures.

According to a statement from public relationships officer, Gloria Agbaki, the newly appointed DG, during a handover ceremony, said she should consolidate on the huge work already done by her predecessor, within 8 years.

Dr Agnes Yemisi Asagbra who is the former DG FIIRO Oshodi Lagos is an indigene of Lagos state. She

holds a Doctorate certificate in Food and Industrial Microbiology from the Premier University of Ibadan (2004), a Master’s qualification from the University of Benin(1987) and a First degree from the University of Lagos(1983), She began her profession in the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi, Lagos, Nigeria on January fourth, 1988 as a Research Officer I. She was sent to the Fermentation Unit of the Applied Biology Department of the Institute, before her recent appointment.

Dr. Agnes Asagbra, said, “I am glad for the level of achievements and work done here and it would be good to maintain a healthy relationship with the staff whose contribution ls gave rise to the success of the agency_.

The statement further read in part, “You have truly laid a solid foundation for the protection of human health and environment from adverse impacts of modern biotechnology activities and their products.”

“I will consolidate on all you have put in place. Under my watch as DG/CEO of NBMA and with the power vested in the Agency, I will resist every action contravening the NBMA Act. Let me make it known that it is only GMOs confirmed safe will be permitted in Nigeria.”

‘The goal of government establishing NBMA must be achieved; we must put all hands on deck. We will continue to protect the environment and human health while using cutting-edge technology to boost the nation’s economy.”

She expressed belief in the capacity of the staff and promised to continue improving their skills by organising more training and workshops.

“I have no doubt in the competence of the staff of the Agency. Your works speak volumes; the legal instruments, policy and guidelines developed over the last few years of existence reveal the unflinching determination of the management.”