Reaffirming their massive support, they promised to campaign vigorously for the governor… saying: “We will not go back but stay till after the elections”.

Louis Amoke

Ahed of 2019 general election, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has continued to receive overwhelming support from the people of the state both at home and abroad. The support, which comes in form of endorsements, commendations and awards from various people, groups and institutions, has continued to gather momentum daily.

It is on record that Gov. Ugwuanyi enjoyed similar acceptance during the 2015 general election when he emerged the consensus governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State.

The solidarity, support and goodwill from the people were so overwhelming that he became the most popular political leader to be elected governor of the state in a contest that was adjudged free and fair.

Less than four months to the 2019 general election, Gov. Ugwuanyi who is seeking re-election has sustained the tempo of his swelling popularity, through his unprecedented achievements in all spheres of development and uncommon leadership style that has brought peace, unity and positive governance to the state.

Within a space of two months, four reputable national dailies, namely Sun, Vanguard, Independent and Leadership Newspapers have named Gov. Ugwuanyi their 2018 Governor of the Year for his sterling performance in office.

These landmark feats have earned the people’s governor the enviable status as the first governor of Enugu State to be freely recognized and endorsed for a second term in office by virtually all sectors of the society.

From available records, over 450 groups have so far endorsed his re-election, ranging from leaders of political, religious and traditional institutions, to workers in the state, traders, women and youth groups, academics, artisans, commercial bus drivers, Keke and Okada riders, communities, among others. No day passes without the governor playing host to one or two groups at the Government House who visit to appreciate his good works and endorse him for a second term.