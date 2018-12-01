“But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible”. (Matthew 19:26) It was definitely the spirit of leading from God that led me to him that eventful day in 2010. I was then the Managing Director of the Nigeria Police tabloid newspaper, “The Dawn”, which I founded during Sir Mike Okiro’s tenure as the inspector General of Police.

That evening, I was flipping through my TV when I saw this fiery preacher. He was simply down to earth as he touched areas that affect my life. They used to call hIm prophet Joshua lginla but this nomenclature was later changed after an encounter with God and till date, he is simply called Brother Joshua lginla. The senior pastor of Champions Royal Assembly located in Chykakore, Kubwa area of the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

Listening every week for nine years has been outstandingly impactful and immensely spiritually beneficial. As a security journalist, I had gone to the just like hundreds of other members to see things for myself after listening to him minister in a profound manner that blew my mind. It was the first time I would meet a preacher who is unassuming, gentle and soft spoken and moreover, can see beyond you and predict what would later happen to you. He preaches, heals, prophesies, carry out deliverance with the power of the Holy Spirit.

Born with an lslamic name of Abdulkarem before his conversion to Christianity. A convert, he swore never to play mediocrity as a believer of Christ but will sacrifice anything to serve God. Joshua Iginla is an enigma and an extraordinary human being who by obeying divine instruction gave out thirty-five exortic cars including his personal car that he drove to the church service, including that of his wife. Giving is part of his nature. He has lost count of the number of cars he donated to individuals. A philanthropist extraordinary, a man of many parts who stunned members by announcing how an Angel of God led him to the present new site of the church and miraculously provided the money for the construction of the mega church edifice in eleven months.