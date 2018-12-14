His love for humanity is only comparable to his love of country. An unrepentant nationalist, Senator Hope Uzodinma who is the Imo State Governorship Candidate for the 2019 election is a year older. He believes so fervently in Nigeria that he does not brook any thought of disunity. A pan-Nigerian of note, the APC Governorship candidate will go the extra mile; make the extra sacrifice, to promote national unity, tolerance and accommodation. But he is also a firm believer in equity and social justice. His friends cut across race and religion. They come from the North, the South, the West and the East.

Exceptional in many ways – full of human compassion, loving, caring, humble, deeply intelligent , thorough and diligent to duty, honest, quick to forgive, yet doggedly principled and resolute in national unity, cohesion and integration – that is Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Those who are close to him readily acknowledge that he is a slave to two things; philanthropy and hard work. Senator Uzodinma can be philanthropic to a fault. Often he is prepared to go hungry just to lend a helping hand to the underprivileged. This explains why, despite his remarkable success in business and politics, he has no tangible estate to his credit. He invests virtually all his sweat and wealth on fellow human beings who are his “estates”, spread across the length and breadth of the country. Hope is ever ready to spend his last kobo on philanthropy which explains why he popularly referred to as the hope of the hopeless.

The list of the beneficiaries from his philanthropy “ministry” is expectedly long and unending. It can stretch from Abuja to Abu-Dhabi and beyond.

He defines a workaholic better than all the dictionaries and encyclopedias combined. At work he brings to bear uncommon tenacity and consummate clinical efficiency. Never encumbered by the natural divide of night and day, Uzodinma works round the clock, almost 24 hours. Challenges at work only make him more resilient.

Born to the Royal family of Chief Michael Uzodinma, Igwe of Ozuh Omuma, and Ezinne Rose Uzodinma, (Nee Nneoha) in Oru East L.G.A of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma can be said to be one of the few gems who hit the ground running. While growing up, Hope became a rallying point for his peers in Omuma and environs. A devout Catholic, Uzodinma is married with seven children. He is well educated and vastly travelled.