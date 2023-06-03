Christiana Kayode, professionally known as Berbiedoll has left her imprints on the landscape of brand/style influencing, So, when she speaks about branding, many people would have their ears well pricked to listen.

She is a brand influencer that knows her onions, having represented many fashion brands, beauty brands, hair brands. Makeup brands and more.

In a recent chat with our reporter, the Nigerian model, style and brand influencer and entrepreneur shares a bit of her life as a brand influencer, drawing a link between personal brand and corporate brand.

“As a brand influencer, life can be seen through the lens of branding in several ways. Just like brands have distinct identities, values and images, individuals can cultivate their brands. This involves developing a unique persona, showcasing expertise, and curating an online presence that aligns with your goals and values,’ she says

“It requires consistent efforts to build an authentic and recognizable brand. Other ways are content creation, partnership, building trust and credibility, purpose and value, influence and impact etc. Authenticity is paramount in the world of branding. As a brand influencer, it is crucial to stay true to yourself and maintain an authentic voice,” she adds.

Berdiedoll, who is from Ondo State, Nigeria also reveals how she stays ahead of competition, to maintain her enviable position in the rapidly evolving industry.

“First, I know my strengths, my fan base, I have a lot of loyal fans , and a lot of people that look up to me and admire me. So, they always tend to patronize anything I produce. I know my customers and always look after them. Second, I’m very innovative, so this helps me ahead of my competitors, and also I’m very flexible and ready for change. Furthermore, I use marketing to create awareness by paying other brand influencers to promote the brand too.

Berbiedoll is the Chief Executive Officer of Berbie Beauty Line. She established the company in April of 2017. She was born in Lagos on April 30, 1993. She’s a native of Ondo State from Ondo West local government.

She is also a graduate of Houdegbe North America University, Benin Republic with a Bachelor’s degree in mass communications. She’s the only daughter from a family of seven. She has four brothers with her mum and dad.

Her primary job is basically brand and style influencing other people’s brands, ranging from hair brands, clothing brands, shoe brands and many more.