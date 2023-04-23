Prominent Nigerian billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu at his Abuja residence to condole with the Abia North Senator over the loss of his Wife, Mrs. Ifeoma Ada Kalu.

The former Abia State governor received the Anambra-born billionaire at his residence at about 2:10 pm. He was accompanied by some other personalities to condole and as well as felicitate with Kalu on his 63rd birthday, which was marked on Friday.

Both Kalu and Arthur Eze are in-laws to each other as Ifeoma, the late 61-year-old wife of the Chief Whip, who hailed from Anambra State was until her death a niece to the Anambra billionaire being the daughter of Arthur Eze’s elder sister.

Shortly after exchanging pleasantries, the duo held a private meeting, which lasted for about half an hour.

Speaking to a gathering of friends and few guests, Arthur Eze described the loss as shocking and irreparable, adding, however, that no one could question the Almighty God.

He urged Kalu to take solace in God, and said that late Ifeoma who passed on in the United States would be fondly remembered for her uprightness, virtuous, kind and courageous nature.

“My niece will always be remembered for her good deeds, she was not just a good mother and wife to her husband and family but all who came across her. We are saddened by her death, but we give all thanks to God because she left us with lovely memories. I’m here to condole with my brother and his family, to be strong and take faith in God,” Arthur Eze said.

Responding on behalf of the family, the re-elected Senator thanked Arthur Eze for empathising with his family in the moment of grief.