From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Foremost philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum Limited, Prince Arthur Eze has donated N100 million to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Eze who addressed eminent Igbo politicians and stakeholders at the Imo State Government Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja on July 10, lamented that Ohanaeze Ndigbo was poorly funded.

The oil magnet said that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation under the leadership of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu should not be left for the President General to fund from his pockets.

He stated that Iwuanyanwu had paid his dues to the Igbo in diverse ways beginning from the war times.

He commended the development agenda espoused by the President General on how Igbo land can be transformed using its natural endowments and creative potentials.

He declared his support for Iwuanyanwu’s visionary leadership and pledged the sum of N100million.

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, De. Alex Ogbonnia in a statement on Monday, disclosed that the philanthropist redeemed the pledge the following day as he handed Iwuanyanwu the cheque at his Abuja residence.

“On July 11, 2023, Prince Eze visited Iwuanyanwu in his Abuja residence and redeemed the pledge. He assured Ahaejiagamba that he, Prince Eze will continue to lend supports to the Iwuanyanwu-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo,” Ogbonnia stated.

He said that Iwuanyanwu paid tributes to Prince Eze, Imo governor, Hope Uzodimma, former governor Rochas Okorocha and others who had at different times supported Ohanaeze materially and financially.

Iwuanyanwu recalled that while Uzodimma was in the Senate, he was the only Igbo senator amongst his colleagues that looked the way of Ohanaeze.

According to Ogbonnia, the Ohanaeze has tried to cope with a peculiar paradox that owes quality service to the entire Igbo, while only a few considers it a duty to support the organisation.

He said that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, was delighted with Prince Eze’s donation, describing him as “a trail blazer; a worthy Igbo son who is always actuated by a deep sense of empathy, affection and an over-flowing kindness; and that he, Arthur has served as a safety net for the vulnerable for a long time.”

Iwuanyanwu used the occasion to pray for him and asked that the heaven’s light may continue to cast its shade on Arthur Eze; and “that the guards of Angels may encompass Arthur; and that Arthur’s days will be long enough to see his great-great-grand-children in sound mind and stable physique.”