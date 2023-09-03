Multiple award-winning art director Tunji Afolayan has revealed the secrets of his success in the Nigerian film industry.

In an interview with our reporter, Afolayan – the CEO of Telegenic Media, a production design outfit – said that his focus on storytelling is what sets him apart from other art directors.

“We ride on the pedestrian that it has to be a master of cinematic storytelling,” he said. “Not just that, we seek to present visual storytelling – creating spellbinding worlds on screen through Art.”

Afolayan also stressed the importance of teamwork in his success. “We have a team of boundary-pushing artists who challenge the status quo and elevate the craft of art direction,” he said.

Afolayan’s work has been featured in some of the biggest movies in Nigeria, including “Amina,” “Lotanna,” and “Irapada.” He has also worked with some of the most acclaimed directors in the country, such as Tunde Kelani and Kemi Adetiba.

Afolayan is a strong advocate for the importance of art direction in film. He believes that it is an essential part of the storytelling process and that it can make a big difference in the overall quality of a film.

“Ordinality is a big deal for us,” he said. “We are confident that our team of professional art directors will keep changing narratives, ONE SET AT A TIME.”

Afolayan is a rising star in the Nigerian film industry and his work is sure to continue to impress audiences for years to come.