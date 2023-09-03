Arsenal will host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on matchday 4 of the 2023/24 English Premier League season. The match will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be hoping to bounce back from last week’s disappointment after failing to pick up three points against Fulham despite playing against 10 men. Joao Palnhinha 87th equaliser ensured the Cottagers emerged with a point. Tune in to SuperSport Premier League (DStv ch. 203 and ch. 66) at 6:10pm to watch the clash.

“We know the history between the two clubs and the games we have had in the past. They were a really good example, so it’s going to be a really competitive match and a big battle on Sunday. Obviously, we want to come away with three points,” Arteta said at the pre-match press briefing.

Their opponent, Manchester United, struggled to pick up two wins against Wolvehampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest. Erik Ten Hag’s side currently face an injury crisis as five first team players namely Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo are out injured ahead of this clash.

However, new signing Rasmus Højlund could be in line to make his debut against the Gunners. Speaking ahead of the clash, Ten Hag has urged his players to put up a high standard performance against Arsenal.

“We have to improve. Especially when you face Arsenal who have such a quality team. When you are not in the right organisation, you will get problems. We have to avoid such problems by doing the right stuff. We have to demand more from the players,” Ten Hag said at the pre-match press briefing.

