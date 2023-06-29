Celebrity journalist Piers Morgan has urged Arsenal to sign world-class Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title last season by 5 points despite being on top of the table for most of the season.

The Gunners intend to challenge reigning champions Manchester City and are already bolstering the squad ahead of the new season.

The north London-based club have signed Kai Havertz and are on the verge of completing the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United for a club record free.

However, Morgan believes that Mikel Arteta’s side need to sign world-class striker if they intend to compete for big titles in the coming season and suggested that the Napoli striker fits the bill.

He wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday morning

“It’s brilliant that Arsenal seem to have won the race to sign Declan Rice who will be a monstrously good addition to the team. But if we want to win big trophies, we also need a world-class striker who will score 25+ goals a season. I would break the bank for Victor Osimhen”

The 26-cap Super Eagles forward is on the wishlist of Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich as they all intend to improve their fortunes in front of goal with his addition to their respective squads

Napoli have slapped a 150 million euros price tag on Osimhen to fend off the interest of suitors.