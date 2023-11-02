Miffed by continuous depreciation of Naira against Dollar and other  currencies in the foreign exchange  market,  the Eze Ndigbo  Ifako Ijaiye,  Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyiomanatumba Ndigbo Gbaagburugburu) has called on the Federal government  and in particular  the new  CBN governor  to stem the free fall of the currency before it ruins the economy.

In a statement, Ezekwobi said the development  was already  hurting the economy as the prices of goods and services  have hit the roof tops with devastating  impact on the common man.

Related News

On why the rise in Dollar rate is telling on Nigerians, the Royal Father,  said Nigerian  economy  is import based. “As you may know, we practically  import almost everything, including toothpick and as such any time Dollar rises against Naira, the effect is immediately  noticed  as we can see on the prices of petroleum, rice and other  essential  commodities.

Speaking on the way forward,  Ezekwobi called on President  Tinubu  economic  team to initiate  policies that could lead to diversification of the economy  from  only oil. “It is sad that  after 60 years of independence,  Nigeria fell from an Agro based  economy  to a nation  that could barely  feed her citizens.  It is also appalling  that  despite  the fact that the country  falls among leading  petroleum  nations  in Africa, she can’t boast of any functional refinery. All these  obstacles must be overturned if we must truly become the giant  of Africa,” he said.