• Iwuanyanwu condemns killings in Igboland

From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and the Labour Party (LP) have called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to arrest the intractable killings in Imo State.

President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in a statement yesterday, condemned the recent killing of security personnel in the state and the reprisals in Mbano area, describing it as unacceptable.

Iwuanyanwu stated that such killings had become regular occurrences within the South East, expressing dismay that the situation seemed to be defiling solution.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to fish out those behind the dastardly act, and ensure that they are prosecuted.

“I am equally very distressed by the rate at which the Nigerian security operatives are killed, not only in Igboland but all over the country. Worse still is the suspected reprisal attack where innocent Igbo sons and daughters from Mbano in Imo State have found their lives and means of livelihood completely destroyed.

“This situation is completely unacceptable to me. It is unacceptable to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and indeed unacceptable to all honest, right-thinking and patriotic Nigerians. I condemn it in strong terms.

“I am sending a team immediately under the Chairmanship of Barrister CJ Ihemedu, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo State Chapter to give me a comprehensive report on the matter.

I call on the Federal Government to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime and make sure they face the law. I also urge the Federal Government to put in place necessary security measures to forestall the reoccurrence of this sad event. Similar incidents have occurred in all the states of South-East. As at now, there seems to be no solution as the matter is even getting worse,” the Igbo leader lamented.

He commiserated with the families of the security personnel who lost their lives in the Imo killings, as well as those whose property were destroyed in the reprisal attack.

Also, LP’s National Vice Chairman (South East), Chief Innocent Okeke, noted that the level of insecurity in Imo State presently was unprecedented, stating that it was time for the government to take decisive steps to restore peace and security there.

Okeke regretted that the state had descended into a state of lawlessness and total anarchy, stressing that the purpose of governance was the protection of life and property of the citizen.

“Despite these distressing circumstances, the Nigerian government and the Imo State government have failed to take proactive measures to forestall further occurrences and adequately protect its citizens. They passively observe as lives are being destroyed on a daily basis.

“As the President of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu should understand that issues affecting any segment of Nigeria should be his concern. Imo State is part of the territory he governs, and he should be concerned about the lives, property and wellbeing of the people of Imo State. President Tinubu should rise above party affiliations and offer governance to everyone.”