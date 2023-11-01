From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), on Operation Hakorin Damisa IV, have busted a kidnapping and gunrunning syndicate and arrested 34 suspects.

Those arrested also included suspects involved in criminal attacks, cattle rustling, farm destruction and theft. They also recovered arms, ammunition and illicit drugs.

A statement signed by the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven, Capt. Oya James, said on October 22, 2023, troops arrested a suspected arms dealer and member of a criminal courier network, Zaharadeen Lukman, also known as Dandini, at Ashawuce village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The suspect before his arrest had been declared wanted for arms dealing in the Southern Kaduna general area. The suspect is being profiled for further action.

“Similarly, on October 23, 2023, troops arrested Mr Lawal Suleiman, member of a gunrunning syndicate specialised in illegal distribution of arms and ammunition to criminals in Southern Kaduna. The suspect was arrested at Tagama checkpoint Samaru in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State,” the statement read.

It continued: “On October 26, 2023, based on credible information, troops arrested a notorious gunrunner, Abdullahi Ibrahim Muhammed, at Angwan Alede in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. During the arrest, troops recovered one Infinix Hot Note 9 mobile phone, one pistol, one pistol magazine loaded with 9mm rounds of ammunition, multiple ID cards which include vigilance group, Dangote Spaghetti and cement department staff ID, first aid group of JIBWIS ID card, two First Bank ATM cards and hard drugs.

“Additionally, on October 27, 2023, troops arrested a suspected gunrunner, Gyang Yusuf at Rakung village in Barkin Ladi and recovered 39 9mm special rounds and a sum of money.

“On October 24, 2023, acting on credible information, troops of Sector 7 OPSH arrested two suspected kidnappers, Ishaku Gata and Gidado Lere at Manchok village in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State.

“The suspects are linked with various kidnapping activities at Chori village in Kaura LGA. Likewise, on October 25, 2023, troops carried out raid operation at Lohtiyes Hotel in Bokkos and arrested four suspected kidnappers, Saleh Jibril, Iliyasu Salisu, Abdulsalam Shuaibu and Abubakar Sabiu Yau’u, who have been on the wanted list of security agencies for various kidnapping activities in Bokkos LGA and environs.

“Also, on October 26, 2023, troops arrested one suspected kidnapper, Anas Iliya, at Josho village in Barkin Ladi LGA. Furthermore, based on reliable information, troops on October 28, 2023, arrested a suspected kidnapper, Bawa Ahmad, at Kamuru village in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State. Preliminary investigation linked the suspect to the recent kidnapping activities in the Kamuru general area and he is being profiled for further action.

“In the same vein, on October 29, 2023, troops deployed at Sector 4 OPSH arrested a suspected armed robber, Mr Buwa Tafawa, at Barkin Ladi town in Barkin Ladi LGA. Preliminary investigation linked the suspect to robbery activities in the Barkin Ladi general area.”

The statement further noted that on October 23, 2023, troops deployed at Sector 5 rescued Mrs Favour Bitrus at Gada Biu village in Bokkos LGA, who was kidnapped at Fakkos village in Bokkos LGA, adding that similarly, on October 28, 2023, troops rescued one Lukman Abdullahi, who was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen at Angwan Malam village in Sanga LGA, Kaduna State. The victim was rescued during a search-and-rescue operation at the forest general area and high-grounds in Sanga LGA.

The statement added: “On October 22, 2023, troops foiled an armed robbery incident by unidentified gunmen, along Mangu- Barkin Ladi road, at Kaskara village, under Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State and rescued one victim, Mr Deshi Kichime Titus, while the criminals fled with gunshot wounds.

“On October 24, 2023, troops of Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Mangu Division, foiled a communal clash between Fulani and Mwaghavul locals at Kilinfat village in Mangu LGA. Troops further conducted search operations in surrounding bushes and recovered one rifle loaded with rounds of 7.62mm special.

“On October 26, 2023, troops of Sector 4 OPSH arrested two suspects, Tanko Abubakar and Umar Mohammed, in connection with the gruesome murder of one Mrs Ruth at Mai Jankai village in Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State.

“In the same vein, on October 27, 2023, troops arrested one Mr Jafar Musa Mohammed in connection with an attack at Kurra Falls village in Barkin Ladi LGA. On October 27, 2023, troops foiled an attempt to attack Razat village in Barkin Ladi LGA. Troops’ timely response forced the criminals to abandon the mission and flee. Efforts are ongoing to hunt down the criminals.

“On October 21, 2023, troops arrested one Abdullah Ibrahim for motorcycle theft at Atuku Gada village in Jema’a LGA , Kaduna State. Also, on October 23, 2023, troops intercepted a gold-coloured Toyota Corolla vehicle with Lagos registration number LSD- 363 EL and arrested two suspected motorcycle snatchers, Zubairu Usman and Saminu Haruna, at Ugwan Nungu village in Sanga LGA. Troops recovered one Toyota Corolla LE vehicle, wrist watch, police camouflage, wallet, two ATM cards and three mobile phones. In the same vein, troops on routine checks on October 24, 2023, arrested one Mr Muhammed Mukhtar Usman with a stolen tricycle at the Borunde area on transit to Yola Adamawa State for disposal.

“On October 23, 2023, troops deployed at Sector 6 OPSH arrested two herders, Abdurazaq Ishaku and Kabiru Idi, for farm destruction at Jebbu village in Riyom LGA. On October 24, 2023, based on credible information, troops arrested a suspected cattle rustler, Patrick Haruna, at Rawuru village in Barkin Ladi LGA. Preliminary investigation linked the suspect to several cattle rustling activities in Barkin Ladi general area. On October 24, 2023, troops apprehended 58 cows for grazing on farmland at Mbar village in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State.

“Similarly, troops apprehended 25 cows and 24 rams abandoned by a herder who inflicted injuries on a farmer at Jebbu village in Riyom LGA. In a related matter, On October 25, 2023, troops of Sector 4 OPSH arrested two suspects Salisu Mohammad and Zubairu Abdullah for farm destruction at Sabon Layi village in Barkin Ladi LGA. Also, on October 27, 2023, troops apprehended 37 cows for farm destruction at Rim village in Riyom LGA. On October 28, 2023, troops apprehended six cows for grazing on farmlands at Kwogo Hoss village in Riyom LGA. Similarly, on October 29, 2023, troops apprehended 22 cows for grazing on farmland at Sabon Gari village in Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

“Additionally, on the same day, troops of Sector 2 OPSH, in conjunction with men of the Nigeria Police and Vigilante members arrested two suspected cattle rustlers and recovered 25 cows suspected to have been rustled by the suspects, while conducting fighting patrols, along Bashar/Nyalun-Yuli, Zak-Sabon Gari and Kampani villages in Wase LGA of Plateau State.

“On October 23, troops arrested two suspected drug peddlers, Mohd Idon and Adamu Ali, along Rinjin Gani Jos road and recovered four big bags loaded with cannabis sativa, four mobile phones, five ATM cards, one driver’s license, one complimentary card, two padlocks, one pickup vehicle with registration number AKD 14 XT, 107 packs of soft drink and a sum of money.

“Also, troops raided a suspected hideout of drug peddlers at the ghetto general area of Jebbu Bassa LGA and Mr James Lar was arrested with substances suspected to be cannabis sativa. Additionally, on October 25, 2023, following credible information from well meaning citizens, troops laid ambush along the suspected route of bandits, towards Zwangula Toffa Hills, and made contact leading to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles and one motorcycle. Several blood stains confirmed the miscreants escaped with lethal gunshot wounds.

“On October 29, 2023, based on credible intelligence, two suspected drug dealers, Mr Obinna Nwafor and Fatai Lawal, were arrested at Kujiya market Bukuru Jos South LGA of Plateau State and one rifle was recovered from suspects. Similarly, on October 27, 2023, based on credible information, troops apprehended an illegal migrant, Mr Ali Saliou, a national of Benin Republic at Sopp village in Riyom LGA.”

Oya said the suspect, who could not give satisfactory details of himself, is being profiled for further action. On October 29, 2023, troops conducted a raid operation at Mai-Hakuren Gold and Maikatako villages in Bokkos and arrested four suspected migrant herders and also recovered 88 cows.