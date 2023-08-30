The management of Nilayo Sports Management Limited last Tuesday toured the routes for the Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10 kilometre race in company of sponsors and other stakeholders ahead of the 3rd edition of the event which is scheduled to come up on 9th September.

The inspection team converged on MKO Abiola stadium, Kuto before moving to Oloke junction (Iyana Oloke).

The first port of call is a significant location, the Oloke junction which connects the Government Residential Area, Ibara with several other suburbs .

It’s also popular with students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic as it is the closest landmark to the citadel of learning as well as other populated areas.

Come 9th September 2023, the Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10KM Race will flag off at the Oloke junction.

The Race will have its first water point at Oluwo junction, another multifarious axis, runners will then proceed to the 2.5Kilomtres mark, opposite the popular Domino’s Pizza building.

Kilometre 3 is the usually busy Omida market where residents, market men and women are known to be enthusiastic about the race, they will be watching and cheering the runners.

They will then proceed to the iconic and colourful Sapon Flyover, before heading to Itoko, Adatan roundabout, and then the finish line at the palace of the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

According to the Project Manager of Nilayo Sports Management Limited Mr. Seyi Johnson, mechanisms have been put in place to ensure a seamless road race is achieved.

“The Ogun State government under His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun has provided the enabling environment, the government is also playing a pivotal role so we are very good to go”

“The sponsors are enthusiastic too and we as a brand that is known for top notch events will once again do what we know how to do best”.

He explained that the race is in the itinerary of the 80th Birthday celebration of the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, recall that the soon-to-be octogenarian had given the race royal blessings when the organizers paid a visit to his palace.

It is expected that Traditional rulers from every region of the State will be on ground to felicitate the highly revered Monarch.

Abeokuta residents and commuters who are also looking forward to the race would also be alerted as per alternative routes while the race lasts.